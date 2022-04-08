Children invited to take part in 21-gun salute

Children of the Royal Borough are invited to take part in the traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on Thursday, April 21 at 12pm.

The council will be celebrating The Queen’s 96th birthday with the annual firing of mini cannon on The Long Walk, near the Brook Street entrance.

There will also be a special tribute led by Councillor John Story, the mayor.

As usual, a number of children attending the ceremony will be chosen at random to fire the cannon, under the supervision of an ordnance expert and in the presence of local dignitaries.

Cllr Story said: “We’re so proud Her Majesty is a resident of the Royal Borough and this year’s birthday celebrations are all the more special as we celebrate her historic Platinum Jubilee year, marking 70 years of dedicated service to the nation.

“Our traditional 21-gun salute in Windsor’s historic heart is an exciting opportunity for our younger residents to play a part in the birthday celebrations.

“If your children want to be involved, please just come along by 11.50am and they might be fortunate to be picked.

“This very special Windsor event generally attracts a sizeable crowd of spectators. I am looking forward to celebrating Her Majesty’s birthday with residents of all ages.”