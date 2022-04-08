Windsor school celebrates therapy dog's first birthday

Little Fingers Montessori School celebrated its therapy dog’s first birthday last week after weeks of preparation by the school’s pupils.

Trips to the pet store, present wrapping and card making were all part of the preparations for Poppy’s birthday.

The school’s four-legged friend has helped children at the Vansittard Road school throughout the latter stages of the pandemic, when schools and life in general wasn’t quite the same.

Despite two tough years during COVID, Little Fingers, and its much-loved dog, offered hope and reassurance for children to enjoy school.

The school has recently been acquired by Alba Nurseries.

Yoga, mindfulness and music are woven into the curriculum alongside more traditional activities.

Children are also taught about sustainability and the planet.

Anya Navidski, the CEO of Alba Nurseries , said: “The first five years have the biggest impact on a child’s development. They are a chance to create a foundation for all of their future learning and development.

“This is why it is so important to help children discover a thirst for learning and to open their eyes to the human and animal world around them.”