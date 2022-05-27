Get set for Jubilee events in Windsor and Slough

The following events will be taking place across Windsor and Slough for the Queen's jubilee.

If you're holding a jubilee event that you want to publicise and it isn’t on this list, just let us know at news@baylis

media.co.uk and we will add it to our online round-up.

BRITWELL: The Britwell Platinum Jubilee Celebration 2022 will take place in the parish grounds at Long Furlong Drive behind Café Bew Hut/Chicken Ranch from 12.30pm to 5.30pm on Sunday, June 5.

The event will include a barbecue, stalls and games, a raffle, free bouncy castle, live performances, face painting and henna painting, free prize draw and more.



CHALVEY: The Chalvey Community Partnership has organised a Queen’s Jubilee Lunch on Sunday, June 5.

The event will be running at Chalvey Recreation Ground from noon and will feature live music, performances and activities for all the family.



DATCHET: A Royal picnic will take place on Datchet Recreation Ground on Saturday, June 4 from 1pm-6pm.

The event will feature stalls, live music, vintage cars, a barbecue and bar.



IVER: St Peter’s Church will play host to a Platinum Jubilee party on Sunday, June 5.

Cream teas, cakes, face painting and games will be on offer at the free event, which runs from 2pm-5pm in Thorney Lane.



LANGLEY: A community festival will be taking place at Foxborough Primary School to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Guests are asked to bring along a picnic to enjoy with family and friends.

There will be live music, performances and an ice cream van from 12pm to 4pm on Sunday, June 5.



SLOUGH: The Big Jubilee Lunch is set to take place in the churchyard of St Mary’s Church from 12pm to 4pm on Sunday, June 5. The event is free and welcomes families and the community to come and celebrate and enjoy local entertainment. People can bring their own picnic.



SLOUGH: A fun-filled day for all the family will be taking place at Manor Park Community Centre on Saturday, June 4.

Stalls, face painting and a bouncy castle will be some of the activities on offer for the Queen’s Jubilee Festival.

The event has been organised by the Ujala Foundation and will be running from 1 to 6pm.



SLOUGH: The Slough Black Collectives Commonwealth celebration will welcome people on Friday, June 3 from 1pm to 6pm at The Curve. The event will include local business stalls, a Caribbean afternoon tea, exhibit Slough Black History projects, and music and entertainment.



SUNNINGHILL: A Platinum Party in the Park is to take place at Victoria Field Recreation Ground on Thursday, June 2. The event will start at 4.30pm and will include entertainment including live music, food stalls, a Pimm’s and beer tent, an ice cream stall, and fairground rides. People can bring along their own picnic, chairs and rugs.



WEXHAM: Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne will be marked with a right royal lunch.

It will take place at 1pm on Wednesday, June 1 at Wexham Park Golf Centre in Wexham Street.

The lunch is open to the public but a ticket must be purchased in advance. Visit

platinumjubilee.gov.uk/event/a-right-royal-lunch



WEXHAM: A ‘Party in the Park’ will take place from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday, June 5 on the recreation ground in George Green, and people are invited to bring their picnic and blanket and enjoy entertainment and games.

WINDSOR: Platinum Jubilee celebrations will get underway with a fireworks display on The Long Walk on Thursday, June 2.

One of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee beacons will be lit at 9.30pm by the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead and Admiral James Perowne, the Governor of Windsor Castle.

A fireworks display over Windsor Castle will follow.

The lighting of the beacon will take place by Cambridge Gate, at the town centre end of The Long Walk.

WINDSOR: An ox donated by the Queen's own farm will provide the centrepiece for a day of celebration and joy on the historic Bachelors Acre on Thursday, June 2.

The Acre has been used as a meeting place and an area for markets and fetes from the Middle Ages and is still used for those activities today.

More than 1,000 slices (including vegetarian options) will be eaten on the day.

There will also be live entertainment and community stalls.

WINDSOR: The Windsor Guildhall is hosting an ‘open house’ style event to mark the Jubilee.

Visitors will be able to tour the historic building from 3pm-7pm on Thursday, June 2 and from noon-4pm on Friday, June 3.

WINDSOR: The Jubilee Party in the Park will take place on the Long Walk from 11am to 10.45pm on Saturday, June 4.

Classic cars will be on show, along with entertainment from the likes of Maidenhead Tuneless Choir.

WINDSOR: A Big Lunch event will be taking place on Sunday, June 5 from 11.30am to 6.30pm.

Tickets are no longer available for the Long Table at the event, but people can still bring a picnic to the park.

Thank you to everyone who has already got in touch inviting us along to their street parties. Our photographers will be out and about throughout the weekend and we will aim to visit as many events as we can.

If you want a photographer to visit your street party and you haven’t already been in touch, let us know using the email address news@baylismedia.co.uk