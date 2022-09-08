Queen dies after 70 years on the throne

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, has died aged 96.

She passed away peacefully this afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with her son Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, ascending the throne as King Charles III.

When she was born in London on April 21, 1926, Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was not expected to become Queen. But the abdication of her uncle, King Edward VIII, in 1936 placed her next in line to the throne after her father King George VI.

The princess spent her early years at 145 Piccadilly, at White Lodge in Richmond Park, and in Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, where she had her own small house, Y Bwthyn Bach (the Little Cottage).

She had a sister, Princess Margaret (1930-2002) with whom she was close. In 1940, at the height of the Blitz, the young princesses were moved to Windsor Castle for safety and spent most of the war years there.

On July 9, 1947 it was announced the princess was engaged to Prince Philip, her third cousin through Queen Victoria, and they married at Westminster Abbey in London on November 20 the same year.

Between 1949-51 they lived in Malta, where the prince was an officer in the Mediterranean Fleet.

Prince Charles was born in 1948, and his sister, Princess Anne, now The Princess Royal, followed two years later.

On February 6, 1952, King George died while the princess was on a tour in Kenya, and she immediately ascended the throne, flying back to Britain as Queen Elizabeth II.

Her coronation took place in Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953.

The Queen and Prince Philip had two other children; Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. They were the first children to be born to a reigning monarch since Queen Victoria had her family.

The Queen’s reign has seen her mark an unprecedented number of milestones. Her Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees were celebrated in 1977, 2002 and 2012. She became the first British Monarch to mark their Sapphire Jubilee in 2017.

In June this year the country celebrated her 70 years on the throne during a four-day Bank Holiday weekend to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

Street parties took place across Windsor, Maidenhead and Slough with a special Gallop Through History show taking place in Windsor to round off the celebrations.

She turned 80 in 2006, marking her birthday with a walkabout in Windsor, as she did again in 2016 when she celebrated her 90th birthday.

In 2007, the Queen and Duke became the first couple in the Royal Family to celebrate their Diamond Wedding anniversary (60 years).

In September 2015 she became Britain’s longest-reigning monarch having ruled for more than 63 years, overtaking the record previously set by Queen Victoria. Commemorations included the creation of the Queen’s Walkway in Windsor.

She became the longest-reigning current monarch and the longest serving current head of state following the death of King Bhumibol of Thailand in October 2016 and the oldest current head of state on the resignation of Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

In March 2020 the Queen moved to Windsor Castle for the coronavirus pandemic. In a live televised broadcast on April 5 she told the nation to ‘take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return’. She added, "we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again".

She addressed the nation again on May 8 for the 75th anniversary of VE Day. After 73 years of marriage, Prince Philip died aged 99 on April 9 2021. She said his death left a ‘huge void’.

The Queen’s interests included horses, and she attended Royal Ascot and Royal Windsor Horse Show each year. She had links, as a patron or president, with more than 600 organisations. Locally they included Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society and the Theatre Royal Windsor Trust.

One of her last public engagements saw her officially open Thames Hospice’s new state-of-the-art facility for people with life-limiting illnesses by Bray Lake.

She leaves eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.