Period of Royal Mourning announced following death of the Queen

A period of Royal Mourning has been announced following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace said it is the King’s wish that mourning is observed from today until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.

The date of the funeral is yet to be confirmed.

Flags at royal residences, including Windsor Castle, will be flown at half mast until 8am after the final day of Royal Mourning.

The palace said royal residences will also close until after the monarch’s funeral.

Members of the public who wish to leave floral tributes can do so at the following locations:

Buckingham Palace – Flowers can be placed at dedicated sites in The Green Park or Hyde Park. Flowers left outside the gates of Buckingham Palace will be moved to The Green Park Floral Tribute Garden by the Royal Parks.

Windsor Castle – Floral tributes can be left at Cambridge Gate on The Long Walk. These flowers will be brought inside the castle every evening and placed on the Castle Chapter grass on the south side pf St George’s Chapel and Cambridge Drive.

Sandringham Estate – Members of the public are encouraged to leave floral tributes at the Norwich Gates

Balmoral Castle – Floral tributes can be left at the main gate

There are no physical books of condolence at the royal residences but online tributes can be made at www.royal.uk