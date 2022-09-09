  • Book an Advert
    • Sea of tributes placed at Cambridge Gate in Windsor

    04:43PM, Friday 09 September 2022

    A sea of tributes thanking the Queen for her lifetime of service have been placed outside Windsor Castle’s Cambridge Gate.

    The town which the 96-year-old called home in recent years has been inundated with people wishing to pay their respects following her death.

    Among the hundreds of tributes are poignant messages including one touching note attached to a cuddly horse which said ‘thank you for everything…you never stopped riding’.

    Another mourner left a message thanking the monarch for her service while staff from Wexham Ambulance Station left flowers including a message that Her Majesty will be dearly missed.

