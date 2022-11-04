CAMRA best places to grab a pint in Slough and Windsor

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has named several pubs in Windsor Slough, South Bucks and surrounding areas in its 50th edition of the Good Beer Guide.

The list, compiled by thousands of independent volunteers, features ‘the best pubs to find a great pint’. There are 4,500 listings across the UK – 659 in the South East.

In it, award-winning author Laura Hadland showcases the local beer highlights across the region. She notes that the region has ‘a strong tradition of innovation and quality’.

Some familiar names have made the cut this year. A Hoppy Place, Windsor’s first micropub, was winner of local CAMRA Pub of the Year in 2021 and 2022, and SIBA Best UK Craft Beer Retailer 2021.

It offers two casks, 11 keg lines and five fridges full of bottled and canned beers, with a focus on local and international brews.

The pub has a canning machine to can cask and keg beer for takeaway.

Also in Windsor, the Acre offers three rotating real ales. The pub is a significant live music venue at weekends, with occasional karaoke nights. It has a ‘well-equipped’ cellar.

Next, the Carpenters Arms has been hailed as an ‘excellent’ Nicholson’s pub – voted local CAMRA Pub of the Year several times. The two regular beers are supplemented by four ‘interesting guests’.

Corner House, a Grade II-listed building, features 15 hand pumps serving nine regularly changing real ales and five ciders. There are also 10 keg lines. There is a small, partly covered roof terrace.

Windsor & Eton Brewery opened a bigger and better taproom in 2021. Unit Four features eight hand pumps dispensing six of the brewery’s beers plus two guests.

There are 22 keg lines for Uprising beers and guests. The decor includes a mezzanine floor and stage for events. Brewery tours are available.

Windsor Trooper is next, a Local CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year 2022. This pub has been refurbished with original brewery mirrors.

Five cask beers are available plus nine traditional ciders. There is Thursday night live music and a sizeable beer garden. Accommodation is available in nine en-suite rooms.

The Swan in Clewer is an 18th-century village free house, recently refurbished and reopened. It has become the ‘hub of the village’ and provides coffee mornings, cribbage, quiz nights, a cycle hub and a book club.

The George Inn in Eton High Street is Windsor & Eton Brewery’s first pub. It offers six of the brewery’s beers. The Hop House, a separate building in the beer garden, is available for private functions.

Black Horse in Iver Heath is descried as having ‘a country-house feel’ with shelves of books and a timber conservatory restaurant with patio and garden.

The Blackwood Arms, a Victorian country pub in Burnham Beeches, has a log fire and garden with some covered and heated seating. Dogs and horses are welcome.

Over in Cippenham, the Barleycorn features six guest beers, always including one from Rebellion plus a strong ale.

The rest are from both national and local breweries, along with a regularly changing real cider plus a choice of fruit ciders. A large collection of bottles and jugs features around the walls.

In Slough, the Moon & Spoon is a Wetherspoon with 12 hand pumps offering three regulars beers accompanied by up to four constantly changing guest ales, always including one from a local brewery. At the entrance is an eye-catching sculpture made of 1,148 spoons.

Discover all of the pubs listed with CAMRA’s new Good Beer Guide app at gbgapp.camra.org.uk