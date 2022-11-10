Remembrance events in Windsor and Slough

The fallen will be remembered as Windsor and Slough holds remembrance services this week.

The Windsor service will be held on Sunday, November 13 at the war memorial on Windsor High Street outside the Parish Church of St John the Baptist and will be attended by the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Gary Muir.

This will start at 10.50am and the national two-minute silence will be observed at 11am.

The services is organised in partnership with nearby branches of the Royal British Legion, which will be in attendance along with sx-service, uniformed, and youth organisations, who will participate in the wreath-laying ceremony.

The ceremonies will be followed by the usual church service at Windsor Parish Church.

The Mayor, Councillor Christine Bateson, said: “I invite all residents to attend our services if they are able to, and to join with us in remembering those who have sacrificed so much in past wars or conflicts for the freedoms that we enjoy today.

“This year’s Poppy Appeal has also recently launched, so please remember to show your support by donating towards the appeal and wearing your poppy with pride.”

In Slough, a town square service in High Street will start at 10.40am on Sunday and proceed to St. Mary’s Church, Church Street, for the main service and laying of wreaths.

In the event of rain, there will be no activities in the town square and the service will start at 10.50am at St Mary’s Church.

Other remembrance services will be held across smaller communities in East Berkshire and South Bucks this week. Check parish council and church websites for details.

Donations for the Poppy Appeal can be made online at https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/poppy-appeal