Petition launched urging council to save key Wraysbury bus route

A petition has been launched calling on the the Royal Borough to save a key bus service for Datchet and Wraysbury residents.

The No 10/11 Slough to Heathrow via Wraysbury is one of four routes which are set to be axed by First Bus on Saturday, January 20.

Local authorities, including Slough Borough Council and the Royal Borough, are in talks to find new operators for the services but no resolution has been reached.

Wraysbury residents Henry Perez and Graham Cribbin are now calling on people to back their petition and have warned the council that failure to act could leave village residents without any public transport.

So far 319 people have signed the petition.

Henry, 75, said: “We don’t want to get to January 20 and sit around for six months while local authorities are talking to each other. We want something that runs from January 20 for continuity.”

He described the route as a ‘lifeline’ for Wraysbury residents who need to travel to the Datchet Health Centre.

It also provides a key service for workers who need to get to Heathrow Airport, he said.

“There’s no doctor’s surgery in Wraysbury so many of us already have to travel to Datchet.

“It’s hard enough as it is but now if we lose the bus service it’s going to be a real issue,” he said.

During a meeting of the Royal Borough’s full council last week, Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park), cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said the council hoped to continue the services from January 21 but admitted there could be changes to routes and timetables.

Visit http://petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/busroute10and11 to see the petition.