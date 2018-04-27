Solar panel melts car dashboard

10:25AM, Friday 27 April 2018
A car’s dashboard was found melting in Wraysbury yesterday evening (Thusday), after a botched DIY attempt to charge the battery using a solar panel.
A fire crew from Langley Fire Station was called to the car in a driveway in Old Ferry Drive at about 5.45pm.
A solar powered panel was attached to the dash board which was wired up to the car battery and was melting the car’s dashboard.
Firefighters spent about half an hour putting out the car fire.
No one was injured.
