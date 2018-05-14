In pictures: Youth football tournament attracts teams from across the South-east

Hundreds of young footballers took part in a tournament on Sunday.

The event was organised by Thames Valley Youth FC and took place in Upton Court Park in Slough.

The club was set up in 2009 with the aim of providing disadvantaged children with good-quality training to enable them to play football to the best of their ability and to belong to a friendly, pro-active youth football club in the community.

More than 120 six-a-side teams took part in the tournament, which attracts clubs from all over the South-east

Club chairman Darren Gotch said it was important for young people to take part in competitive team sports.

“I think it’s massive,” he said.

“The social part of it is important for those who have not had the chance to before.

“Plus the discipline and the friendships it creates, it gives them confidence.”

Darren also had thanks for Slough Borough Council for supporting the event.

“It went really well,” he added.