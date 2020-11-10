Slough Town's game at Chippenham Town postponed due to potential COVID-19 cases

Slough Town's trip to Chippenham Town this evening (Tuesday) has been postponed due to potential COVID-19 cases at both clubs.

The Rebels were expected to travel to Chippenham this evening, off the back of Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Maidstone United.

However, just after 1pm today (Tuesday) the club tweeted the match would have to be postponed and rescheduled 'as a prudent measure'.

The short club statement read: "Due to potential COVID-19 cases at both clubs, we have agreed with Chippenham Town and The National League that tonight’s scheduled match be postponed as a prudent measure.

"A new date for the fixture will be agreed and communicated in due course."

It remains unclear at this stage as to whether Slough Town will be able to fulfil this Saturday's fixture at Billericay Town.

Chippenham have reported two positive COVID-19 test results and a number of players have also declared 'COVID-like symptoms'.

The Wiltshire-based club said it was monitoring the situation but, in the prevailing circumstances and with National League agreement, it has postponed this evening's game.