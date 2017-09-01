Man treated for burns following cooker fire

05:19PM, Friday 01 September 2017
Firefighters treated a man for burns to his hands at a house fire in Slough today.
A cooker caught alight at a Bower Way property and a pump each from Slough and Maidenhead stations extinguished the blaze.
The man was taken to hospital.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Two Slough men who launched an ‘unprovoked attack’ on a man and a woman in Maidenhead town centre have been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.
The communications team for Burger King in Slough High Street have attempted to cover up the discovery of maggots in the store with a ‘cleaning story’ – before accidentally revealing the truth in an email blunder.