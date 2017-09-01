UPDATE: Four arrested in connection with theft and modern slavery warrants

Police have now confirmed four people have been arrested in connection with theft and modern slavery warrants carried out in Maidenhead and South Buckinghamshire early on Wednesday morning.

A 27-year-old man from Farnham Royal, a 25-year-old woman from Maidenhead and a 31-year-old man of no fixed address were arrested on suspicion of holding a person in slavery or servitude and requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour, and on suspicion of theft.

A 42-year-old man from Farnham Royal was arrested on Wednesday night on suspicion of theft.

All have been released under investigation.

The arrests are in connection with warrants carried out in Lillibrooke Crescent, Maidenhead, and in Crown Lane, Farnham Royal, South Buckinghamshire on Wednesday, August 30.

Approximately 100 officers took part in the operation, and a number of people believed to be victims of modern slavery were taken into safety by police.

Thames Valley Police was supported by the Trading Standards and the National Crime Agency.

Detective Inspector James Mather, of Force CID, leading the operation said: “We are in the early stages of the investigation and we will now work to trace the owners of items which have been stolen from across the country, and continue to identify offenders.

“This has been a positive example of partnership working, and I would like to thank all of the partner agencies which have been involved, including the local authority, for their assistance.

“Working closely with our partners in local authorities, social services and the other emergency services, we aim to achieve better knowledge, and suitable resourcing to disrupt and prevent the work of organised crime gangs and to provide safeguarding to the innocent victims caught in the middle.

“It follows our recent launch of Stronghold, which is a forcewide commitment to reducing the levels of serious and organised crime in our region.

“This operation safeguarded particularly vulnerable people in our society and illegal firearms have now been taken off our streets.”

Call Thames Valley Police’s 24-hour enquiry centre on 101 if you have details of suspicious activity.

Alternatively call the modern slavery helpline on 08000 121 700 to get help or report a suspicion.