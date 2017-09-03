Sun, 03
Fire crew extinguishes car fire in the Colnbrook Bypass

Will Taylor

Firefighters attended a car fire in the Colnbrook Bypass this morning.

They extinguished the blaze, which was in the VW Polo’s engine compartment, at about 12.36am.

Police were in attendance when the Langley fire crew arrived.

The car was being driven when the fire started but nobody was hurt in the incident.

