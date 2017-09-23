Police appeal after Slough mugging

04:58PM, Saturday 23 September 2017
Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman in her sixties was robbed in broad daylight in Slough.
Thames Valley Police have released an E-fit of a man they are seeking in connection with the attack, which left the victim shaken but otherwise uninjured.
The woman had taken money from a cash point at Asda, in Telford Drive, Slough, at about 9.40am on Thursday, September 14, and was returning to the car park when a man ‘barged into her’.
This made her lose her balance and the suspect, who was wearing ‘a dark grey zip up jacked with a hood, with dark coloured jean style trousers’, grabbed her purse, containing ‘cash, cards and other personal belongings’.
The offender, who is thought to be 18-21, about 5ft 6ins, slim and with a ‘grey complexion’, slim face, thin brown coloured eyebrows and a thin nose, fled on a bicycle along Telford Drive in the direction of Chalvey grove.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Police raided addresses in Lillibrooke Crescent, Cox Green, and in Crown Lane, Farnham Royal, at about 7.15am.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash at about 4.30am in Riding Court Road and involved one vehicle, a black BMW 3 Series.