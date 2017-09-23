Police appeal after Slough mugging

Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman in her sixties was robbed in broad daylight in Slough.

Thames Valley Police have released an E-fit of a man they are seeking in connection with the attack, which left the victim shaken but otherwise uninjured.

The woman had taken money from a cash point at Asda, in Telford Drive, Slough, at about 9.40am on Thursday, September 14, and was returning to the car park when a man ‘barged into her’.

This made her lose her balance and the suspect, who was wearing ‘a dark grey zip up jacked with a hood, with dark coloured jean style trousers’, grabbed her purse, containing ‘cash, cards and other personal belongings’.

The offender, who is thought to be 18-21, about 5ft 6ins, slim and with a ‘grey complexion’, slim face, thin brown coloured eyebrows and a thin nose, fled on a bicycle along Telford Drive in the direction of Chalvey grove.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.