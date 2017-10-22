Recycling staff 'reacted brilliantly' to prevent blaze, say firefighers

05:40PM, Sunday 22 October 2017
Firefighters have praised quick-thinking staff who helped prevent a fire at a recycling centre.
Crews were called to Lakeside Energy from Waste, near the Colbrook bypass, at about 2.30pm following reports of a blaze in a paper baler.
However, by the time they arrived at the facility the blaze had been largely extinguished, although firefighters still spent about an hour and a half ensuring the scene was totally safe.
Crew manager Aman Sharma of Langley Fire Station said staff had ‘reacted brilliantly’.
