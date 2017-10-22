Witness appeal after gang attacks Langley mum and raids family home

Police are appealing for witnesses after a gang attacked, threatened and robbed a Langley family in their own home.

According to Thames Valley Police, a mum-of-three was going back inside after arranging the rubbish bins outside her home in Severn Crescent at about 7.15pm on Monday when the group of four struck.

The woman, in her 20s, was pushed from behind into the property and then pushed to her living room floor, hitting her head and injuring her foot in the process.

The men, who are all described as white, wearing black masks and armed with screwdrivers, forced the children to sit under a table and threatened their mother.

Gold jewellery and cash was stolen and the family was locked inside the house when the gang left.

Detective Constable Zoe Batten said: “Detectives are investigating this offence and we are appealing for information.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at around the time of the offence.

“It is believed the offenders used a silver saloon car, possibly a Mercedes, and I would like to speak to anyone who saw a car in the area who may have information which could assist the investigation.

“Residents in the area may see an increased presence of police officers locally while we conduct our enquiries.”

The first offender is thought to be between 20-22 and thin, with a white shirt with a collar which had black dots on it and dark coloured trousers.

The second offender is also between 20-22 and thin, while the third and fourth offenders are about 30.

The mother was treated at Wexham Park Hospital but has since been discharged.

Contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.