Black cab crashes on M4 injuring six people

A black cab crashed on the M4 in the early hours of this morning injuring six people.

At about 2am firefighters were called to the crash between junction five for Langley and six for Slough.

The taxi had ‘heavily collided’ with the barrier on the hard shoulder causing four other cars to crash into each other.

It had rolled onto its side and firefighters from Slough and Langley Firestations had to cut three people from the cab.

The driver and five passengers were taken to hospital, passengers of the other cars were not injured.

Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour.