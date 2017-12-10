Firefigters called to M4 crash

08:29AM, Sunday 10 December 2017
Firefighters were called to the M4 early this morning after a car left the road.
The driver lost control of her vehicle heading east between junctions six and five at about 6am.
A crew from Slough was sent to make the scene safe and wait with the woman, who had minor injuries, for about an hour until paramedics arrived to take her to hospital.
