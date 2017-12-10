Advice issued following snow

Families and motorists have been urged to take extra care due to the wintery weather conditions.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow after swathes of the country woke to a blanket of snow.

The official notice is due to last until 11.55pm at least, and travellers have been warned to expect ‘road, rail and air travel delays, with the potential for vehicles to become stranded or public transport to be cancelled’.

Rural communities have been advised to take extra precautions.

Crew manager Martin Simmonds of Maidenhead Fire Station said: “Make essential journeys only, ensure that your heating appliances are in good working order and be mindful of elderly neighbours.

“Leave with plenty of time for any journeys you do need to make and make sure your vehicle is fully road worthy.”

Disruption in Maidenhead has already led to the cancellation of the annual Cookham Christmas Fayre.

