Snow forces school closures

Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.

According to Slough Borough Council’s website, Lynch Hill Enterprise Academy, in Stoke Road, and Lynch Hill School, in Garrard Road, will both be shut.

Buckinghamshire County Council has also confirmed Dropmore Infant School, in Littleworth Road, Burnham, will not open and neither will the Meadows School, in School Road, Wooburn Green.

BCA, in Hall Place, Burchetts Green, has advised through a message on its website that it will be closed due to the ‘continued threat of adverse weather’.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead is yet to provide any information on school closures.