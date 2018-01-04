73-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found in Slough

Police probing the death of a woman in Slough have arrested a 73-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to a block of flats in Stratfield Road at about 11.30am today where the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was found dead.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood said: “Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the woman’s death and we are working to establish how she died.

“I would like to appeal for information and would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in the Stratfield Road area today which may assist our investigation.

“Any details regardless of how insignificant you think it may be, could assist.”

Superintendent Gavin Wong, local area commander for Slough added there was likely to be extra officers in the area while the investigation continues.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.