Slough KFC branches remain open despite 'chicken shortage'

Concerned chicken fans in Slough can rest easy.

Despite the crisis that has gripped the nation following disruption to the international brand’s supply chain, both stores in the town are reported to be operating normally.

According to reports, hundreds of the chain’s restaurants were forced to close or reduce opening hours this week due to delivery problems.

However, according to the firm’s website both Slough stores, in Farnham Road and Bath Road, are open as normal.

The Maidenhead branch, in Bridge Avenue, remains shut at the time of writing, but a message from the company to concerned customers assures them ‘the colonel is working on it’.