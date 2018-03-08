Police appeal for witnesses after jewellery is stolen from 80-year-old’s house

An appeal for witnesses has been made by police after burglars stole an 80-year-old woman’s jewellery in Langley.

She was woken at her Seacourt Road home at about 8.30pm on Tuesday (March 6) as three men broke into her house.

The victim was pushed several times back onto her bed as she tried to get up and she received slight bruising to her arm.

After searching the house the men made off with jewellery.

All three were described as in their late teens, dressed in dark clothing, balaclavas and gloves.

Detective Constable Mohammed Rashid, of Slough police station, said, “We are carrying out a thorough investigation into this crime.

“The offenders in this incident targeted an elderly victim.

“We are asking anyone who might have information as to who the offenders are, or may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area to please come forward.

“If you may know who these offenders we would ask you to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“As a result of this incident members of the public may see an increased presence whilst we investigate this incident.”

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.