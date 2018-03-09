Fire crews fight 30 car ‘inferno’ in Langley

Firefighters tackled an ‘inferno’ this morning as 30 cars at a repair garage caught alight in Langley.

Four crews from Langley and Slough attended the incident at Mansfield Recovery, in Waterside Drive, from about 1.15am, and it took three hours to get the fire under control.

Watch manager Jon James, of Langley Fire Station, said: “It was just an inferno of cars when we arrived.”

Firefighters were able to leave the scene at about 5.30am and are assisting police with an investigation into the cause, which has not yet been established.