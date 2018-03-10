Slough man sentenced for drug offences

A 23-year-old man from Slough has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for drug offences.

Cameron Lawrence, of Leith Close, had pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of a bladed or pointed article in a public place.

He received his sentence at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, February 27.

Police officers found drugs and a knife hidden in a bush in Lismore Park, Slough, in February last year.

Following an investigation described by Thames Valley Police as ‘thorough’, the items were linked to Lawrence.

He was arrested a week later on Sunday, February 26, and charged in August last year.

Detective Constable Mark Franklin, of the Investigation Hub in Slough, said: “This is a substantial sentence that displays how seriously the courts, Crown Prosecution Service and Thames Valley Police take offences of this nature.

“Carrying a knife in public will never be acceptable and has the potential for life changing consequences.

“Thames Valley Police is determined to pursue individuals and groups involved in the supply of drugs in the communities that we serve.

“We encourage anyone with information about drug dealing to contact 101 or alternatively contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”