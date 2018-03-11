Police call for witnesses following Slough High Street stabbing

Police are appealing for witnesses to a Slough High Street stabbing which took place this morning to come forward.

Officers were called out to the Brickhouse pub at about 2am today and the victim, a 28-year-old man, was treated in hospital for injuries to his left hand and leg but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Thames Valley Police spokeswoman said the injuries ‘are believed to have been caused by a sharp implement’.

She added the incident happened after followed ‘an altercation between a number of men’ outside the pub.

Three of the offenders were black men, police said, and one was wearing a long black jacket, white or grey jogging trousers and a hoodie.

Another offender wore a black jacket, red t-shirt, a jumper and black jeans while the third is described as wearing light-coloured trousers and a grey or green parka jacket.

They ran off towards the Grove.

Investigating officer DC Sarah Noah, from Force CID in Slough, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who might have information about those who committed this offence, to get in contact with us.



“If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference 43180074268 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.