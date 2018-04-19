Mother and child escape Cippenham flat fire

A woman and her child escaped a flat fire in Cippenham this afternoon (Thursday).

Two crews from Slough attended the scene in Jupiter Court at about 1.30pm.

The blaze started in the first floor flat’s kitchen and spread to the living room, causing considerable fire and smoke damage.

The woman, who escaped the house with her two-year-old child, alerted firefighters who spent an hour dousing the flames and clearing the smoke.

The British Red Cross fire and emergency support service has also been called to provide emergency accommodation for the pair.