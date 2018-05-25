Slough couple hope to continue with 'normal lives' despite £21million lottery win

A couple from Slough say they want to continue living normal lives despite scooping more than £21million on the National Lottery.

While the nation was preparing to celebrate the Royal Wedding on Saturday, 48-year-old Donna Stickley was out shopping when she discovered her six numbers had landed from the previous weekend’s draw.

She was told to phone Camelot as prizes of more than £500 cannot be claimed over the counter.

Donna said: “I went onto the internet and couldn’t quite believe what came up.

“I thought it said £2 million but there were too many decimal points and it didn’t quite compute.”

Her husband, 58-year-old David, found out the news while he was in the middle of his shift working as a refueller for Babcock International.

He told his wife to do something to take her mind off the winning ticket until he returned, with the £21,044,592 fortune being confirmed later that evening.

Donna added: “We want normality.

“We’re very normal people and we don’t want drastic change.

“We’re just going to sit back and re-group and try to comprehend what’s happened.”

The couple, who became the National Lottery’s 5000th millionaires, plan to use the money to look after their elderly parents who have been suffering health problems.

But any plans to move house were given short shrift as the pair have already planned to have decoration work carried out at their home.

David added: “We’ve got decorators coming in and I’m not cancelling them.

“I’ve got people who can paint in a straight line and that’s all I want.

“I’ve got no plans to uproot.”