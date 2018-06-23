Teenager suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in Langley stabbing

A teenager suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Langley last night (Friday).

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses of the assault which took place at about 6.30pm in Grampian Way.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was approached from behind by three male attackers who stabbed him multiple times before running away.

Police say the teenager suffered ‘life-threatening’ injuries to his legs and abdomen and is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Detective Inspector David Turton, of Berkshire Force CID, said: “Detectives are working to identify and locate the offenders who seriously assaulted a teenage boy.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has any information which could assist the investigation.”

The offenders had their faces covered during the attack.

Detective Inspector Turton added: “We understand incidents of this nature can cause concern in the local community however, from our enquiries, we believe it is not a random attack.

“There will be additional police patrols in Langley over the weekend. If anyone has any information or wishes to raise any issues, please approach and speak to an officer.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43180189939 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have information.