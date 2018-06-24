SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters rescue trapped man following three-car crash in Slough

    Firefighters had to rescue a trapped person following a three-car crash in Slough last night (Saturday).

    Crews from Slough and Langley fire stations were called to the scene at the Three Tuns junction at about 9.30pm.

    A Toyota Prius, Volkswagen Golf and Volkswagen Estate had collided, with debris scattered across the busy junction.

    Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to cut the roof off the red Volkswagen Golf in order to free the man inside.

    Crews said he was conscious when freed from the car but paramedics were called to the scene.

    Police closed off the junction for more than two hours.

