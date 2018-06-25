MPs vote in favour of Heathrow Airport expansion

MPs voted in favour of plans for a third runway at Heathrow Airport tonight.

The House of Commons was asked to vote on the proposals after Government ministers gave the nod for expansion of the UK’s busiest airport earlier this month.

They voted 415 in favour with 119 against.

But Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson missed the historic vote despite previously stating he would lie down in front of the bulldozers to stop a third runway.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling described Heathrow expansion as ‘the biggest transport decision in a generation’ ahead of the vote.

In a five-point pledge to the country, he said any possible expansion would provide more than 100,000 new jobs and come at no cost to the taxpayer.

He added that the runway would be delivered within existing climate change and air quality obligations and said Heathrow could be punished with unlimited fines and grounded planes if it broke its pledges.

Royal Borough leader Simon Dudley failed to rule out legal action when Government ministers gave the green light for plans for a third runway earlier this month.