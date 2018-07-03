SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters called to Jubilee River following reports of man in the water

    David Lee

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    Firefighters have been called to the Jubilee River in Slough following reports of a person in the water.

    Crews from Slough and Staines and specialist water rescue units from Walton and Sunbury fire stations are en route to the scene in Slough Road.

    Surrey Fire and Rescue tweeted at about 4pm saying its crews are assisting following reports of a male in the river.

