Firefighters called to Jubilee River following reports of man in the water

04:15PM, Tuesday 03 July 2018
Firefighters have been called to the Jubilee River in Slough following reports of a person in the water.
Crews from Slough and Staines and specialist water rescue units from Walton and Sunbury fire stations are en route to the scene in Slough Road.
Surrey Fire and Rescue tweeted at about 4pm saying its crews are assisting following reports of a male in the river.
Fire crews from Staines and Water rescue units from Walton and Sunbury are on route to assist @RBFRSofficial with reports of a male in the water at an address in Slough— Surrey Fire & Rescue (@SurreyFRS) 3 July 2018
