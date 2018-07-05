M4 eastbound carriageway closed following multiple car crash

08:51AM, Thursday 05 July 2018
A multiple car crash has closed all lanes of the M4 eastbound carriageway this morning.
The collision took place between junction 5 for Langley and junction 6 for Slough Central.
Paramedics could be seen administering medical treatment to one person on the tarmac at about 8am with queues stretching back more than five miles.
Highways England expect traffic to clear by 11.30am.
