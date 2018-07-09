SITE INDEX

    • Plumes of smoke seen following field fire in Colnbrook

    David Lee

    Credit: Laura Attridge

    Firefighters are currently tackling a grass fire in Colnbrook.

    Plumes of smoke can be seen billowing into the air near Heathrow Airport.

    Crews from Slough, Langley, Ascot and Wokingham fire stations were sent to the scene in Moreland Avenue at 2.17pm.

    They have since been joined by firefighters from the London Fire Brigade and the Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.

    Heathrow tweeted to confirm that smoke is coming from a field fire in Colnbrook.

