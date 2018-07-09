Plumes of smoke seen following field fire in Colnbrook

03:39PM, Monday 09 July 2018
Credit: Laura Attridge
Firefighters are currently tackling a grass fire in Colnbrook.
Plumes of smoke can be seen billowing into the air near Heathrow Airport.
View from Heathrow - pic.twitter.com/GqOqX4XLYL— Laura Attridge (@tridgehistory) July 9, 2018
Crews from Slough, Langley, Ascot and Wokingham fire stations were sent to the scene in Moreland Avenue at 2.17pm.
They have since been joined by firefighters from the London Fire Brigade and the Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.
#Heathrow #Fire #Colnbrook pic.twitter.com/ePJ6EMkSpr— Naveen (@Naveen_S92) July 9, 2018
Heathrow tweeted to confirm that smoke is coming from a field fire in Colnbrook.
