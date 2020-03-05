Coronavirus patient dies in Royal Berkshire Hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, an NHS trust has confirmed.

In a statement released by The Royal Berkshire NHS Trust this evening, the trust stated that an older patient with 'underlying health concerns' died after they tested positive for the virus last night (Wednesday).

The statement says: "Sadly, we can confirm that an older patient with underlying health conditions has died.

"The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus.

"The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"We will not be commenting further and ask that everybody respects the family’s privacy.

Public Health England is contacting anyone who may have come into contact with the affected patient to offer advice. It is not yet clear where the patient was from.

All services and appointments at the hospital are running normally. The trust is following established guidelines to minimise the risk of the virus spreading.