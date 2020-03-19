LIVE: Latest coronavirus news from across East Berkshire

1.14pm:

The Maidenhead branch of a house building firm has announced it will donate all of the money it usually gives to community groups to those that specifically help the elderly in response to the virus outbreak.

Persimmon Homes, which has an office in Norden Road, donates money to good causes every month through its Community Champions scheme.

However, with many over-70s at risk from COVID-19, it has decided to use the money to exclusively support groups that work with the elderly.

This will come into effect next month.

12.55pm:

Buckinghamshire Council has revealed a series of political arrangements following the Government’s decision to delay the local elections for a year over the coronavirus outbreak.

The elections, which were set to take place in May, have now been postponed to May 2021.

Martin Tett, shadow leader of Buckinghamshire Council said that while there are still details to sort, the new council will begin on Wednesday, April 1.

In line with guidance from the Government, all 202 shadow authority councillors are set to take their positions as councillors at Buckinghamshire Council from Wednesday, April 1 until May 2021.

The shadow executive members will also form the new council’s cabinet, until May 2021, while the council’s new constitution will be initiated on April 1, with new committees being established.

The Government is set to introduce emergency rules which will allow committees to hold virtual meetings for a temporary time.

Cllr Tett said: "While we are taking sensible steps to ensure political continuity for the new Council, I know some councillors had made personal decisions not to stand for election this year. It will of course be open to them to stand down as they planned or alternatively consider staying on for an additional year. Once we know what those councillors want to do, we can finalise our proposals.

"I have spoken with both the Lib Dem and Labour Leaders. We are all agreed that this is not the time for party politics. We all share the commitment to best serve the residents, businesses and communities of Buckinghamshire at this time of crisis. We remain in regular dialogue with Government and expect to confirm all legislative and other changes required as soon as possible."

11.40am:

Some sad news breaking this morning. A third coronavirus patient who was being cared for at Wexham Park Hospital has died.

11:30am:

The Royal Borough is waiving library fines and listing a collection of online reading resources to help keep people entertained and informed while social distancing.

Libraries in the borough are closed until further notice, following Government advice.

11.15am:

The pay and display car park at Cookham Moor is now free after the National Trust opened up its parks, commons and moors across the country for the public to enjoy free of charge.

Those looking for something to do outdoors (while keeping a safe distance from others) can enjoy a stroll or dog walk through Cock Marsh or along the river for no fee.

10.35am:

Windsor Guildhall will shut its doors to many for several months as a result of the outbreak.

This morning, the Royal Borough announced that the venue will not be taking new bookings until September.

Weddings that are already booked to take place in that time can still go ahed, but under 'reduced circumstances'.

Those who are affected are being contacted by the Royal Borough.

10.10am:

Many events across the area have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

To see what has been called off in you area, follow the links below. Our lists are constantly being updated so be sure to keep checking back.

9.05am:

The lead article in this week's Maidenhead Advertiser - members of the community join together to help the most vulnerable during the outbreak.

