Images released after petrol station door smashed with brick in Chalvey robbery

A brick was used to smash the glass door of a Chalvey petrol station in an early morning robbery.

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of men officers would like to speak to following the incident in High Street.

At around 1.40am on Tuesday, September 1, two men smashed the glass door of the Londis petrol station with a brick and once inside, threatened a member of staff with a hammer and demanded money from the till.

They then left the store with an amount of cash. No one was injured during the incident.

It is believed that the suspects were in the area of Alexandra Road before the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hugo Parkes, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises these two individuals to get in touch as they may have vital information about this offence.

“Equally, if you were in the area in the early hours of Tuesday, September 1 and saw or heard anything suspicious then please get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200272557.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111.”

Police want to speak to two men about the robbery in Chalvey