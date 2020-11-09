Your chance to say 'thank you' to the people making a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Advertiser and Express are looking for contributions to a new ‘thank you’ column celebrating people who have gone the extra mile during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Times have been tough for all of us of late, and with the country moving into a second national lockdown, we know that sometimes it is hard to see the bright side.

But despite the hard times, there are lots of people out there who have stepped up to the plate and made a positive difference to our community - big or small.

That’s why - inspired by a suggestion from reader Kaye Cowdery - we want to highlight those silver linings in a ‘thank you’ column in our newspapers.

Do you know an essential shop worker who has been doing double shifts? Have you got a colleague or employee who has stepped up and motivated you during the hardest times? Has a stranger’s actions or comments made a positive difference to your day?

From life-changing help and support to simple acts of kindness, we want to thank the people who are making a difference in our community.

If you would like to say ‘thank you’ to someone, please send a short message of a few sentences to georger@baylismedia.co.uk using the subject line ‘Thank You’ or leave a comment on our Facebook pages.