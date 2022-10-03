Burnham's 'school for all' latest call to action

The team behind the Burnham’s ‘Secondary School for All’ campaign are asking parents in the village to write in with their children’s experiences as the first few weeks of term have commenced.

In the first instance they would like to hear from parents whose children have started at an out-of-area secondary school and whose children may be coming across issues to do with travel, settling-in and general acclimatisation.

Secondly, they would like to hear from parents of year six children who are now in the process of selecting a secondary school for 2023 and how they feel about the choices ahead of them.

The campaign for a non-selective secondary school for Burnham was started in 2019 when The E-Act Burnham Park Academy was closed down.

This left the village with just one option for secondary school-aged children, Burnham Grammar School, which requires pupils to pass the 11+ exam to attend.

The campaign would like to see a new, non-selective secondary school opening in Burnham and believe that there are sufficient numbers to make it viable, with numbers due to grow because of the recent housing developments and the opening of the Elizabeth Line in Burnham bringing more people to the area.

Parents are being urged to visit www.aschoolforburnham.com and log their experiences.