Burnham Townswomen's Guild remembers the fallen

Two Burnham-based community groups have combined their collective expertise to create not one, but two crocheted displays in the village to remember the fallen this November.

Crocheters from the Burnham Townswomen’s Guild have stitched together a cascade of bright, red poppies and along with the help from the 'Men’s Shed' organisation have been able to display them artistically on a tree in Burnham Park near to the Burnham War Memorial.

This handcrafted tribute is done every year by the groups and this year they have added something new – a tribute to animals fallen in the Wars as well.

Said organiser Pat Hayman:

“This display is very vibrant and much admired.

“In addition, this year we have crafted a large horse made of hand knitted purple poppies made with the help of Burnham Men's Sheds who made the wooden base for us.

“The purpose of this horse is to commemorate all the animals who died in conflicts.”

Burnham Townswomen’s Guild meets on the second Tuesday of every month in Burnham Park Hall.

“It is a very friendly group,” added Pat.

“We always have a speaker and serve tea and biscuits to our members. We also have various lunches and teas.

“Within the Guild we run various clubs for craft, rummikub, bridge, canasta, a book club and in the summer have the use of a local swimming pool. We have ladies who have been members for 30 years.”

The Guild will celebrate its 90th anniversary next February.