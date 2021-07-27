Caravan owners warned to take care after attempted thefts near Windsor

Thames Valley Police has warned caravan owners to take extra care following an incident in Sunninghill.

On Wednesday (July 21) at 40 minutes past midnight in Park Drive, a caravanner was sleeping in their caravan in the rear garden, when they heard a noise and went to investigate.

The owner disturbed two men trying to cut through the chains securing the caravan. One male ran into a hedge ran down the garden and jumped over the fence.

The other suspect got into a car and drove away. After suspect jumped over the fence, the car pulled up and aggrieved heard a car door slam. The car was a black people carrier.

The police attended immediately and carried out an area search but the car was not located. An hour later, the aggrieved again heard noises.

The two suspects had returned and were using a tool to remove a bolt holding the lock to the tow hitch.

He again disturbed them and they ran off in different directions.

The police again attended immediately and carried out a second area search but no-one was found.

Four hours later, there was a report of offenders breaking into a storage yard in Wraysbury where a caravan is being stored.

Thames Valley Police said:

“As caravans and other holiday vehicles are receiving premium prices at this time due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, they will be targeted for the near future.

“Please put additional security measures in place. Chain it down so that thieves will have to make a lot of noise cutting through the chain and fit a holding lock to the towing mechanism.

“If you can – make sure you have a video doorbell covering any vehicles on your drive with alerts to your mobile phone.

“If you need any advice re the purchase and fitting of a video doorbell, please contact Valerie Pike, the Chair of the Windsor & Ascot NHW Association. She has NHW Volunteer Video Bell Gurus who can advise you.”

If you have any information on the above incident, contact Thames Valley Police quoting crime reference number 43210323329.