New Heatherwood Hospital to accept patients by March

The new Heatherwood Hospital will accept patients by the end of March next year.

Frimley NHS Foundation Trust will also take over the £100m building at the start of November and begin to fit out the hospital and prepare to receive patients.

The new site, which will replace the existing hospital, will have six operating theatres and ‘state-of-the-art diagnostics and outpatient services.

A spokesman said: “ It will be among the very best and most efficient hospitals of its kind in the UK with the potential to double patient activity at Heatherwood over the next 10 years.

“Keeping our staff and patients safe and minimising risk has always been our top priority. We will continue to work closely with our construction partners, Kier, and keep timings under review with this in mind.

"While we are assured any risks created by the water damage that occurred when the new building was under construction in May have been removed, we will continue to monitor this for some years to come so we can be certain risks do not re-emerge.”

Detailed plans have now been submitted by Taylor Wimpey for the the redevelopment of the existing hospital site.

The development will include 230 homes - a mix of one, two, three-bedroom flats and two,three and four-bedroom homes. Find out more about that here.