Thames Hospice appeals for new donors amid rising costs

Thames Hospice has launched a new fundraising appeal with the goal of recruiting 300 new regular donors.

The ‘Hospice Heroes’ appeal aims to help the Thames Hospice nursing teams to continue to provide compassionate frontline care and support.

With over 75 staff on the Inpatient Unit alone and more patients and families than ever being supported, the charity’s costs are significantly increasing.

Medication to help patients manage their pain and control symptoms such as nausea costs upwards of £5,000 each month.

Sister Dee Dockery works on the Inpatient Unit at Thames Hospice. She said: “The past year has been the toughest ever for all of us here at Thames Hospice.

“As we move forward, it would be so reassuring for us to know that every month our local community is helping make sure our hospice care continues.”

For more information or to give to the Hospice Heroes Appeal, click here.