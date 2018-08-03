Police appeal for information after driver fails to stop following a collision

09:56AM, Friday 03 August 2018
The police are appealing for information after a driver failed to stop after a collision.
The incident happened in Long Readings Lane, Britwell, near to Beechwood Secondary School, at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.
A 33-year-old man was riding an orange KTM motorcycle, which collided with a blue car.
The driver of the blue car failed to stop at the scene or report the collision to the police.
He is described as a white man of medium build.
There is no further description of the car at this stage of the investigation.
The motorcyclist sustained a serious leg injury and was treated at Wexham Park Hospital. He has since been discharged from hospital.
Investigating officer, PC Matthew Didcuca of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any other information about the collision to contact police immediately.
Call 101, quoting reference number 43180235452.
