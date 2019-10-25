Artists to perform at Love Music Hate Violence event in Britwell

Live music performances will be taking place tomorrow (Saturday) as part of an event to raise awareness on knife and gang crime.

‘Love Music Hate Violence’ has been organised by the Britwell Youth and Community Project in an attempt to encourage young people to say no to violence.

Musicians, singers, writers, rappers, dancers and poets will get to perform positive music and art on an outdoor stage at the youth centre in Wentworth Avenue.

Dwayne Jack, from High Wycombe-based RoadLight, has been lined up as a guest speaker.

He survived being shot and was left paralysed on his left side after being attacked with a machete.

He has now turned his life around to become a mentor for young people and adults.

The Love Music Hate Violence youth project is due to be rolled out in schools across Slough at the beginning of next year.

The free event will run from 11am to 4pm and is open to people of all ages.

Email paula.murphy@britwellyouthproject.org.uk for details.

Follow the hashtag #LoveMusicHateViolence on social media to keep in touch.