    • Britwell flats evacuated following small fire

    Georgina Bishop

    Fire services called to oven fire in Maidenhead

    Firefighters put out a fire in Britwell in the early hours of this morning.

    Two crews from Slough and one from Langley were called to the small fire in a second floor flat in Torquay Spur at 1am.

    The fire started in the hall and caused smoke-logging throughout the property.

    Crews extinguished the flames and then evacuated the three storey block.

    They were at the scene for about two hours.

    No one was injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

