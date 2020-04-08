Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with Slough shooting

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Britwell last month.

A 22-year-old and a 21-year-old, both from Slough, were arrested today and are currently in police custody. They have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

On Thursday, March 26, a 26-year-old man was shot at close range in Wentworth Avenue in the Britwell Estate, Slough.

He sustained injuries which required hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

An 18-year-old man from Slough was arrested in connection with the investigation on Saturday, March 28. He has been released under investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “Members of the public may have seen an increased police presence in parts of Slough today as we continue our investigation into this incident.

“The arrests today are a positive development in the investigation but I would still like to appeal to anyone with information relating to this incident to please get in touch.

“If you have any details which you think could be relevant to our investigation, please call 101, quoting reference number 43200098658.”