Police release CCTV image in connection with Britwell park robbery

A CCTV image has been released of a person police want to speak to in connection with a robbery in Britwell.

The mugging took place at about 3pm on Monday, February 17 when the victim, a teenage boy, was walking through Kennedy Park.

A pair of strangers approached him, with one of them asking if he had any cash notes in exchange for coins.

As the victim took a note out of his bag, one of the attackers struck him in the face.

The second man then grabbed hold the victim by the shoulder and tried to remove his bag but the teenager broke free and ran away.

He suffered swelling to his face but did not require hospital treatment.

One of the attackers is described as a black male, about 6ft tall, aged 16 or 17 and was dressed in a waist length black puffa coat, a hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

He was medium to skinny build and had black hair which is believed to have been styled in dreadlocks.

Police released a CCTV image today of a person who may have vital information about the robbery.

Investigating officer, DC Helena Moore, of Slough Police Station, said: “We are releasing this CCTV image of a person who we believe might have vital information about this incident, and we would like to speak to them.

“This was a frightening experience for the victim, who thankfully got away. He did not require hospital treatment.

“I am appealing to anyone who recognises the person in the image, or any witnesses to the incident itself, which occurred during daylight hours in a public area. I believe there is a chance someone will have seen something.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200055371 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk to make a report online.